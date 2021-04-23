MVP Reacts to Fan Saying He Should Make Keith Lee His Bodyguard

MVP took to Instagram to disagree with a fan who said that he should help Keith Lee return by putting him in the Hurt Business. As has been reported, Lee has been out of action since February due to health reasons, and a fan posted on one of MVP’s Instagram posts suggesting that the Raw personality help Lee in his return, writing (per Wrestling Inc:

“You should help @realkeithlee make his return by introducing him as your bodyguard or something in the hurt business”

MVP was succinct in his response, writing simply, “No I shouldn’t.” He did not clarify his reasoning for his disagreement.

When Lee was last on TV, he was chasing the US Title and was set to compete for the championship at Elimination Chamber against Riddle and then-champion Bobby Lashley. John Morrison ended up getting Lee’s spot in the match, which Riddle won to win the title. Lashley, of course, went on to win the WWE Championship soon after.