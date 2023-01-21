MVP Recalls His ‘Amazing’ Experience In NJPW, Being First IWGP Intercontinental Champion

MVP had a memorable time in NJPW following his 2010 exit from WWE, and he recently looked back at that time in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for a new interview about his time in NJPW from 2011 to 2013, and a couple of highlights are below:

On his experience in NJPW: “I had such a great time in that company. The locker room had great energy and good vibes. Everyone was so nice to me. I think they appreciated that I left WWE to come there on my terms. I knew who everyone was because I was a genuine fan and had such reverence for Japanese wrestling.

“Kojima always checked on me. Liger was great to me. Tenzan was very friendly and helped me with travel sometimes if we took the train instead of the long bus ride with the boys. My best matches were with Shinsuke and he taught me things. Red Shoes and Makabe helped me learn Japanese. Jado and Gedo looked out for me all the time. Suzuki showed me some nasty legit submissions and a neck crank I’ll never forget. Yano often invited me to go out with his sponsors. It was just an amazing time.”

On being the first-ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion: “Being the first IWGP IC Title holder was a high point of my career. To be chosen to be the first to hold that title was such an honor. It was always a dream to hold.”