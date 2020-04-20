Various News: MVP Recalls Giving Heath Slater Advice in Developmental, Impact Live-Tweeting Rebellion 2019

– MVP took to Twitter on Sunday to recall his time in developmental with Heath Slater and giving Slater some promo advice. MVP shared the story of how he told Slater to bring his personality in response to a throwback video of a 2016 promo of Slater’s on Smackdown:

I was in WWE developmental with Heath. He came in for Deep South TV for FREE. He literally WORKED his way into a developemental contract. He told me he couldn't cut promos. We talked about it. I told him he had a HUGE personality! Bring that to the mic. PRACTICE! He did! OH BABY! https://t.co/WRUfZxLlvJ — MVP (@The305MVP) April 19, 2020

