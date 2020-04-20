wrestling / News
Various News: MVP Recalls Giving Heath Slater Advice in Developmental, Impact Live-Tweeting Rebellion 2019
– MVP took to Twitter on Sunday to recall his time in developmental with Heath Slater and giving Slater some promo advice. MVP shared the story of how he told Slater to bring his personality in response to a throwback video of a 2016 promo of Slater’s on Smackdown:
I was in WWE developmental with Heath. He came in for Deep South TV for FREE. He literally WORKED his way into a developemental contract. He told me he couldn't cut promos. We talked about it. I told him he had a HUGE personality! Bring that to the mic. PRACTICE! He did! OH BABY! https://t.co/WRUfZxLlvJ
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 19, 2020
– Impact Wrestling noted that they’re live-tweeting last year’s Impact Rebellion as it airs on Impact Plus:
We'll be live tweeting last year's Rebellion in 30 minutes at 8pm ET! #RebellionRewatch
Start your FREE 30 day trial and watch along with us then HERE: https://t.co/9fX0H77V0k pic.twitter.com/uu9OhQBnRI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 19, 2020
