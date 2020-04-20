wrestling / News

Various News: MVP Recalls Giving Heath Slater Advice in Developmental, Impact Live-Tweeting Rebellion 2019

April 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP WWE Raw

– MVP took to Twitter on Sunday to recall his time in developmental with Heath Slater and giving Slater some promo advice. MVP shared the story of how he told Slater to bring his personality in response to a throwback video of a 2016 promo of Slater’s on Smackdown:

– Impact Wrestling noted that they’re live-tweeting last year’s Impact Rebellion as it airs on Impact Plus:

