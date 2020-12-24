wrestling / News
MVP Recently Won A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
The Hurt Business recently posted a photo online of all of the title belts they have, including Bobby Lashley’s United States title and the RAW tag team titles held by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. MVP is seen holding a medal and he took to Twitter to explain what it was. As it turns out, he won a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship.
He wrote: “For the people that have been asking what medal I’m holding in this photo, let me inform you. On Saturday I won a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship competing in the IBJJF Masters tournament. The Hurt Business had an eventful weekend! Now you know.”
For the people that have been asking what medal I'm holding in this photo, let me inform you. On Saturday I won a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship competing in the IBJJF Masters tournament. The Hurt Business had an eventful weekend! Now you know. 😉#thehurtbusiness pic.twitter.com/iJyJ5QMfb0
— MVP (@The305MVP) December 21, 2020
