MVP Reiterates He’s Not Retired, Says It’s Probably Not Too Far Off

MVP is making it clear again that he isn’t retired, though he says it may not be all that far away. The WWE star posted to Twitter on Saturday and reiterated comments he made in a recent interview that he hasn’t yet had his last match.

MVP wrote:

“I haven’t officially retired. I still have a few matches left in me. But not many. My final match hasn’t happened yet. But it probably isn’t too far off in the distant future either. I enjoy my current role. I promise you I will tell you when I’ve had my last match.”

MVP’s most recent match was on the July 18th, 2022 episode of Raw when he teamed with Omos against The Street Profits. He only competed in six matches last year.