MVP Reportedly in Talks With WWE For Backstage Role
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
MVP’s appearance on Raw on Monday came as a new report says he is in talks for a backstage role in the company. According to PWInsider, the talk backstage was that former US Champion’s appearance for a VIP Lounge segment occurred while MVP has been in talks with the company about coming on board as a producer.
The site notes that said discussion has been happening over the last several weeks and persisted tonight. MVP expressed interest in working as a producer in an interview on last week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves.
