UPDATED: MVP Reportedly Suffers Injury During Raw, Headed To Birmingham For More Specifics

UPDATE: Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that MVP traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, this morning following the injury on last night’s edition of RAW. However, there is still no update on the exact nature of the injury after MVP was on crutches on Raw Talk.

ORIGINAL: According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, MVP suffered an apparent injury during last night’s six-man tag team match, which saw The Hurt Business against Matt Riddle and Lucha House Party. Meltzer noted that MVP appeared to blow out his knee during the match.

The severity of the injury is unknown. However, Meltzer likened it to the occasion when Kevin Nash tore his quad inside the ring. Meltzer noted that ringside officials were helping MVP to the back when the camera was not on him. However, when the camera was on MVP, he attempted to walk on his own and not sell the injury.

You can see footage from the match in the player below. The clip is taken from after the former WWE US champion appears to have already hurt his leg or knee, and he is limping on it. Additionally, MVP appeared on Raw Talk with crutches following Raw.