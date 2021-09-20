MVP Reportedly Undergoes Surgery On Knee

MVP being out indefinitely is a real thing, as he reportedly underwent surgery. As reported last week, the Raw star was announced as out of action due to (storyline) injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Raw. F4W Online reports he underwent knee surgery this past week.

MVP said back in April that he was hoping to avoid surgery on the knee injury he suffered during a six-man tag team match in February. WWE’s storyline lists MVP’s injuries as a broken rib.

No word on how long he’ll be out. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to MVP for a quick and full recovery.