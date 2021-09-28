MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion

MVP is happy to see the Hurt Business back together, and he took to Twitter to address a fan’s criticism of the reunion from Raw. As noted last night, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to rejoin Bobby Lashley during Lashley’s first match with Big E. on last night’s show. MVP posted to Twitter celebrating the reunion of his group, and when a fan questioned whether it made sense by asking “did they actually just forgive each other after the whole fight?,” MVP replied:

“You didn’t grow up with brothers obviously.”

MVP is currently out of action due to undergoing knee surgery, and has said he expects to be back in four to six weeks.