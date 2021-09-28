wrestling / News
MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion
MVP is happy to see the Hurt Business back together, and he took to Twitter to address a fan’s criticism of the reunion from Raw. As noted last night, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander came out to rejoin Bobby Lashley during Lashley’s first match with Big E. on last night’s show. MVP posted to Twitter celebrating the reunion of his group, and when a fan questioned whether it made sense by asking “did they actually just forgive each other after the whole fight?,” MVP replied:
“You didn’t grow up with brothers obviously.”
MVP is currently out of action due to undergoing knee surgery, and has said he expects to be back in four to six weeks.
You didn't grow up with brothers obviously. 🙄 https://t.co/HHJWTJKQfR
— MVP (@The305MVP) September 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole on Britt Baker ‘Crushing It,’ How She Found Herself as a Heel
- Anthony Bowens On Learning Tag Team Wrestling From FTR, Tony Khan’s Original Pitch For The Acclaimed
- John Morrison On the Evolution Of His Friendship With The Miz, How Miz Has Impacted His WWE Career
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Are The Rock vs. John Cena Matches Underrated?