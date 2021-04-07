MVP Reveals That He’s Blocked By Chris Jericho On Twitter

Back in November, Chris Jericho questioned the speed of the vote counting for the 2020 Presidential Election. The election took longer than usual due to the amount of absentee ballots (which weren’t counted until after the standard ballots) and the fact that more people voted than ever.

That didn’t stop Jericho from chiming in. He wrote at the time: “Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day…2 days…5 days…10 days…to find out who won the the presidential race?”

MVP was one of several people who replied, telling Jericho to delete his tweet. He didn’t do that, but he did block the former WWE US Champion. MVP replied to a post from Lance Storm promoting Jericho’s contest, noting that he couldn’t see it because he’d been blocked. When a fan asked if the exchange from November was why, MVP confirmed that was the case.

Delete this. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021