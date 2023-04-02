MVP Says He Hasn’t Retired Yet, Has A Few Matches Left

MVP hasn’t wrestled since July of last year, but he isn’t done in the ring quite yet. The WWE star recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and confirmed he’s not quite done in the ring yet. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On his in-ring future: “I’ve got a few left. I haven’t hung the boots up yet. I’m not as eager to climb into the ring as I once was, but when necessary, I’m still capable.”

On his physical condition: “I take pretty good care of myself and I try to stay active, I still do Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but as I’ve gotten older, my workouts have changed. I don’t do regular bodybuilder workouts. Now, I try to do workouts that are more about function and movement. I am coming into my age and embracing my mortality.”