wrestling / News
MVP Says He Made Bobby Lashley And He’ll Make Another
April 8, 2022 | Posted by
In a series of posts on Twitter, MVP spoke about betraying Bobby Lashley on Monday’s episode of RAW to side with Omos. He previously cited “budget cuts” as the reason for turning on them. Since them, he suggested that it was Lashley’s fault.
He wrote: “I made you. I’ll make another. The betrayal came from Bobby.”
I made you. I'll make another. https://t.co/oxYu06ogFb
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 7, 2022
The betrayal came from Bobby. https://t.co/z1chzqvQ5q
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 8, 2022