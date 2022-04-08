wrestling / News

MVP Says He Made Bobby Lashley And He’ll Make Another

April 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos MVP WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In a series of posts on Twitter, MVP spoke about betraying Bobby Lashley on Monday’s episode of RAW to side with Omos. He previously cited “budget cuts” as the reason for turning on them. Since them, he suggested that it was Lashley’s fault.

He wrote: “I made you. I’ll make another. The betrayal came from Bobby.

