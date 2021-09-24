MVP Says He Will Be Back In 4-6 Weeks Following Knee Surgery

As previously reported, MVP suffered a knee injury that required surgery, which he had this past week. He posted an update on Instagram which said he had the surgery yesterday and expects to be back in 4-6 weeks. The surgery was performed in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where WWE stars usually get operated on.

He said: “There were some reports going around that I had successful knee surgery. Those reports were wrong, erroneous, mistaken, as usual. I’m having knee surgery today. As some of you might know, a couple of weeks ago, I took a viscous RKO from Randy Orton on the floor, one I certainly didn’t deserve, I might add. As a result, I suffered a ‘rib injury’. I figured, while I recover from this ‘rib injury,’ I might as well get my knee fixed, the one that has had me hobbled since February when I tore a meniscus and then two weeks later got a second meniscus tear. Since then, I’ve been hobbling. People thought the cane looks cool. It’s stylish, it’s dope, it’s fashionable, but it was necessary. The injury has been real. I’m excited to finally get it fixed so I can get back in the ring and actually wrestle and not be hobbled. For those who have seen me on live events and TV, it’s obvious, I was way less than 100%.

I am super excited to get back on the jiu-jitsu mats, I miss it so much and it’s hard to frame and shield and shrimp with one leg. But here we are. And for those of you who have been critical of the way I ‘took’ that RKO…have you ever taken an RKO with a torn meniscus? Have you every wrestled with a torn meniscus? The things I do for you ungrateful lot…But I appreciate all the well wishes, all the positive energy. We’re going to get through this very simple arthroscopic surgery and hopefully I’ll be back on Monday Night Raw in four to six weeks.”