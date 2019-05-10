MVP Says He’s Planning To Keep Wrestling Until He’s 47

In the latest episode of X-Pac 12360, MVP spoke about his plans for his future in wrestling, as he previously had said that he planned to retire once he hit the age of 45. Here are highlights:

On his plans for wrestling: “Man I’m over wrestling. [laughs] You know what? I’m 45 now and I used to say that I wanted to be done when I was 45 but I can still go. I haven’t…like so many guys who overstayed their expiration date, I’m not a caricature of myself yet. I can still go out there and put on a good 15-20 minute match. I’ve given myself till 47.”

On the evolution of the business: “When I look at wrestling now and I’m looking at how wrestling’s changing, and you know, when I came in, the Attitude Era, ECW, and I remember that generation that brought me in saying, ‘Aw look at these new guys doing all this crazy stuff, they’re killing the business. That doesn’t work.’ And now there’s a new generation of guys coming in. And now my generation’s saying the same thing and I’m saying, no man, everything evolves! What wrestling’s becoming, what it’s turning into, I don’t plan to evolve that way. I come from the old school mentality, simulated combat, not scripted entertainment, so I know that it’s time for me to make my exit relatively soon in the next year or so. I tell people, I feel like wrestling is a marriage that I’ve been in for a really really long time. I still love my wife, I just don’t love her like I used to. The passion isn’t there like it once was.”

