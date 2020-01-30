wrestling / News
MVP Says He’s Worked His Last WWE Match, Says End of Career Is ‘Very Soon’
– MVP has revealed that his Monday Night Raw match against Rey Mysterio was his final one and that his career is finishing up soon. The former US Champion, who returned at the Royal Rumble and then competed on Raw, posted to Instagram and revealed that he has worked his last match for the company.
MVP added that while he’s “not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon.” He is set to appear on After the Bell this week, which will release tomorrow.
View this post on Instagram
One for the history books. My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It's been one HELL of a ride! I'm not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I've had.
