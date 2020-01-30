wrestling / News

MVP Says He’s Worked His Last WWE Match, Says End of Career Is ‘Very Soon’

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP Royal Rumble

– MVP has revealed that his Monday Night Raw match against Rey Mysterio was his final one and that his career is finishing up soon. The former US Champion, who returned at the Royal Rumble and then competed on Raw, posted to Instagram and revealed that he has worked his last match for the company.

MVP added that while he’s “not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon.” He is set to appear on After the Bell this week, which will release tomorrow.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MVP, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading