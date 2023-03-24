MVP Says Omos Is The Greatest Giant In WWE History

MVP is quite the believer in Omos, calling him the greatest giant in WWE history — including Andre. MVP was a guest on the latest episode of After the Bell and talked about Omos, who is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Omos’ status among WWE giants: “My giant Omos is the greatest giant ever to grace the WWE ring. And you can put André [the Giant] in that because André doesn’t have the agility, size, and strength that Omos has.”

MVP thinks that “The Nigerian Giant” is the definition of a huge, physical specimen after he watched his client toss “The Beast” over the top rope on the March 13 episode of “WWE Raw.” The former WWE United States Champion explained that people would see the difference between Omos and The Great Khali at WrestleMania after fans compared the towering star with the WWE Hall of Famer. MVP detailed how his influence has helped Omos.

On how he’s helped Omos: “As you’ve seen from the time he’s been with me, his body has actually changed. He’s putting on more muscle mass and losing body fat. His footwork for the ring – as I’ve said before, he already had basketball footwork, but now his footwork in the ring is improving. I think overall, his attitude towards being a success in the WWE has changed, and I think he’s embraced the load, the mental load that I’ve given him.”