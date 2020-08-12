MVP Says Samoa Joe Is Coming Back to the Ring Soon

According to MVP, Samoa Joe looks to be making his return to the ring soon. The WWE star spoke with Newsweek and when asked about who he’d like to work with, mentioned that he understands that Joe is coming back and would like to face him.

“What I understand, ole Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we’ve never ever faced each other,” he said. “At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him, knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn’t phase Joe in the least.”

Samoa Joe has been out of action since February after suffering a concussion, his second this year, at a Raw commercial shoot. That followed an extended period of time away from the ring late last year due to a broken thumb. He has been working as part of the announce team since April.