MVP Says That Baron Corbin Is Not Part of The Hurt Business

In posts on Twitter, MVP clarified that Baron Corbin was not a part of the Hurt Business after he helped Bobby Lashley attack Drew McIntyre on RAW. He also reiterated the offer from Lashley, that if someone injures McIntyre they will get his spot at Wrestlemania in the WWE title match.

He wrote: “Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business. To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. We are always looking for talented applicants. Have the day you deserve. ANYONE that injures Drew can replace him at Wrestlemania.”

