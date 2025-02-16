MVP Says The Hurt Syndicate Wants Help Make Stars in AEW

– During a recent interview with The Huge Pop Podcast, AEW star The Hurt Syndicate member MVP discussed the group’s plan for AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On The Hurt Syndicate’s plan: “We know what we’re doing. I see the idiots on social media making their uninformed comments. At the end of the day, we have a plan, and our plan is to make some stars on the way out. There is a difference between putting guys over and making stars. People who are intelligent and really understand how the business works, they understand that we have to build that equity in our group to transfer that equity to the younger stars that we want to make on the way out.”

MVP on The Hurt Syndicate trying to build equity in AEW: “We’re not trying to run the scene, yes, we are, but we’re building that equity so we can make stars and can give back to the younger generation and younger talent that you’re going to enjoy when we’re gone in two, three, or four years. It’s business, and it’s always been about business for us, but intelligent business.”