wrestling / News

MVP, Shad Gaspard Get Emotional Over Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania Win

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

– The New Day weren’t the only wrestlers to have a very emotional reaction to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35. Shad Gaspard shared a video to Instagram of himself and MVP watching last night’s PPV and getting choked up by the win. You can see the video below.

Following Kingston’s win, his fellow New Day members commented on the win and Kingston spoke about how emotional it was for him as well.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, MVP, Shad Gaspard, WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading