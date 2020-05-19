MVP Shares Tribute to Shad Gaspard on Instagram

– WWE Superstar MVP has written a moving tribute to the missing former WWE Supersar, Shad Gaspard, on his Instagram account following news of Gaspard going missing after being caught in a riptide on Sunday. Sadly, Gaspard is still missing, and LA police reportedly called off the search for him yesterday. You can see the Instagram message MVP wrote in honor of Gaspard below.

The video for the Instagram post shows MVP and Shad Gaspard getting emotional as they watch Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.