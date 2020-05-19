wrestling / News
MVP Shares Tribute to Shad Gaspard on Instagram
– WWE Superstar MVP has written a moving tribute to the missing former WWE Supersar, Shad Gaspard, on his Instagram account following news of Gaspard going missing after being caught in a riptide on Sunday. Sadly, Gaspard is still missing, and LA police reportedly called off the search for him yesterday. You can see the Instagram message MVP wrote in honor of Gaspard below.
The video for the Instagram post shows MVP and Shad Gaspard getting emotional as they watch Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.
Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart. He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave eachother a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have had a LOT of friends and colleagues die. This one hurts different.
We shared this incredible moment together. I was angry at him for sharing it. When this video went viral and people expressed their reactions to OUR reaction I realized Shad made the right call. I called him to apologize for cussing him out. We laughed. He recently sent me some of the screenplays he was working on. He had big goals. Big plans. His final act on this earth was to give his life to save his son’s.
A son, a husband, a father, a friend.
A hero…
View this post on Instagram
Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart. He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave eachother a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have had a LOT of friends and colleagues die. This one hurts different. We shared this incredible moment together. I was angry at him for sharing it. When this video went viral and people expressed their reactions to OUR reaction I realized Shad made the right call. I called him to apologize for cussing him out. We laughed. He recently sent me some of the screenplays he was working on. He had big goals. Big plans. His final act on this earth was to give his life to save his son's. A son, a husband, a father, a friend. A hero…
More Trending Stories
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Wrestlers React To News Of Shad Gaspard Going Missing: Beth Phoenix, Nick Aldis, Shelton Benjamin, More
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It