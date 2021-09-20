MVP Shares Update On Status Of His Knee Surgery

As previously reported, F4WOnline had noted that MVP had recently undergone surgery for his knee. MVP mentioned back in April he was trying to avoid surgery following an in-ring injury during a WWE Raw match.

In an update, MVP took to social media to state he has not yet had surgery on his knee but would be doing so “soon.”

WWE announced last week (in storyline) that MVP would be out of action “indefinitely” after an RKO from Randy Orton left him with a broken rib.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to MVP for a quick and full recovery.