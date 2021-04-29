MVP Shares Update on Knee Injury, Looking to Avoid Surgery

– As noted, MVP suffered a knee injury earlier this year during a match on Raw, which has forced him to use a cane in recent months. A few days ago, WWE Español interviewed MVP for The Weekly Brunch segment, and the video is now available on Instagram. During the interview, MVP shared an update on the status of his knee injury, and that he’s getting it looked at one more time to hopefully avoid surgery. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“As many of you know, my knee has been bothering me for some time now. I injured it a few months ago in the ring and while it’s better, it hasn’t healed yet. We’ve been trying to avoid surgery. We’re gonna try one more procedure and if it still doesn’t work, then I might have to get some minor arthroscopic surgery for the knee. But, not yet. We’re still gonna try another treatment first.”

You can see the complete video for that interview segment below.