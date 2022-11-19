wrestling / News
MVP Shoots Down Speculation That He’s Retiring
MVP may not be buying new wrestling boots, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired. The WWE personality took to Twitter to shoot down the speculation after he responded to a question from a fan asking the one thing he’d never buy again. He initially said “wrestling boots” before clarifying the reason being that he doesn’t need to “BUY ‘wrestling boots’ again because I have several pairs. I haven’t had my final match yet. I have a few left. I feel like I have some unfinished Business…”
Of course, fans only saw the first tweet and not the reply, which led to people thinking he was retiring. He cleared that up today, writing:
“MVP IS NOT RETIRED!!!!!
I said I was never buying wrestling boots again. Somehow some IDIOTS turned that into my retirement.”
It seems I need to clarify. I never need to BUY "wrestling boots" again because I have several pairs. I haven't had my final match yet. I have a few left.
I feel like I have some unfinished Business…
— MVP (@The305MVP) November 11, 2022
MVP IS NOT RETIRED!!!!!
I said I was never buying wrestling boots again. Somehow some IDIOTS turned that into my retirement.
— MVP (@The305MVP) November 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Slams Tony Khan Again, Calls Him A 15-Year-Old With Too Much Money
- More On WWE Allegedly Reaching Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
- Update On CM Punk’s Health, Note On How Colt Cabana Appearance Affected AEW Relationship
- Road Dogg on Why The Undisputed Era Was Never Called Up to the Main Roster