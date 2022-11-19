wrestling / News

MVP Shoots Down Speculation That He’s Retiring

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP may not be buying new wrestling boots, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired. The WWE personality took to Twitter to shoot down the speculation after he responded to a question from a fan asking the one thing he’d never buy again. He initially said “wrestling boots” before clarifying the reason being that he doesn’t need to “BUY ‘wrestling boots’ again because I have several pairs. I haven’t had my final match yet. I have a few left. I feel like I have some unfinished Business…”

Of course, fans only saw the first tweet and not the reply, which led to people thinking he was retiring. He cleared that up today, writing:

“MVP IS NOT RETIRED!!!!!
I said I was never buying wrestling boots again. Somehow some IDIOTS turned that into my retirement.”

