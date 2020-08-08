wrestling / News
MVP Announces He’s Signed New Multi-Year Deal With WWE
August 7, 2020 | Posted by
MVP is staying with WWE for a good long while, as the Raw star revealed on Instagram. MVP posted to his account revealing that he’s come to terms with WWE on a multi-year deal, as you can see below.
The Hurt Business member made his return to the company at the Royal Rumble and intended to have his last WWE match against Rey Mysterio the next night on Raw. He was intended to move to a backstage role with the company but has remained in front of the camera as a manager to Lashley and Shelton Benjamin and recently in the ring, where he is feuding with Apollo Crews for the United States Championship. The two will face off for the title at SummerSlam.
