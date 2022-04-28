MVP Slams Fans Who Compare Omos to The Great Khali, Calls Khali ‘Awful’

In a post on Twitter, MVP called out fans who compared his new client Omos to the Great Khali, calling the WWE Hall of Famer ‘awful.’

He wrote: “If you compare the not so “Great” Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you’re an idiot of the highest order. I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I’m an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move…”

When a fan tried to defend Khali, he replied: “Ask Khali about the time I ankle picked him and watched him fall for 30 seconds.”

If you compare the not so "Great" Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you're an idiot of the highest order.

I've been in the ring with both of them. I'm an expert in this craft.

Khali was AWFUL.

Omos has HUGE potential.

Watch how I move… — MVP (@The305MVP) April 27, 2022

Ask Khali about the time I ankle picked him and watched him fall for 30 seconds. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zRx8qsim0J — MVP (@The305MVP) April 27, 2022