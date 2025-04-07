wrestling / News

MVP and Swerve Strickland Shake Hands Following AEW Dynasty

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MVP Swerve Strickland in AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Swerve Strickland lost to Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty last night after the return and interference of the Young Bucks. In a post on Instagram, MVP shared a video of himself shaking hands with the former AEW World Champion. He wrote, “I see you, @swerveconfident. Respect.”

