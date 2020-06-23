wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Tries to Recruit Apollo Crews, Raw Women’s Title Match and Aftermath Highlights
June 23, 2020 | Posted by
– MVP attempted to recruit Apollo Crews into his stable on Raw, and video of it is online. You can see video of the segment below from this week’s show:
– Also online are highlights from Asuka’s Raw Women’s Title Defense against Charlotte Flair and the pre- and post-match attacks by Jax against Flair:
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses WCW Telling Him He’d Never Draw Money, Being An Original Paul Heyman Guy, His 15 Year WWE Contract
- Ligero Deletes Twitter Account After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- AJ Styles Says Undertaker Needed Stitches After Boneyard Match At Wrestlemania
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface