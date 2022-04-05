MVP On Why He Turned On Bobby Lashley On WWE Raw: ‘Budget Cuts’

As noted, MVP turned on his former client Bobby Lashley to align with Omos on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. MVP took to Twitter on Monday to share a straightforward answer as to his decision to betray Lashley.

In response to a tweet from the official WWE account asking why he attacked Lashley, MVP simply noted “budget cuts” as his reasoning.

MVP also updated his profile photo on Twitter to he and Omos standing over Lashley on Raw.

You can view MVP’s tweets below.