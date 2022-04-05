wrestling / News
MVP Turns on Bobby Lashley, Aligns With Omos On Raw
Bobby Lashley has lost his ally in MVP, who turned on him and teamed up with Omos on this week’s WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Lashley came down with MVP to talk about his win. Omos came out to the ring and demanded a rematch, after which MVP attacked Lashley from behind. He then began screaming at Lashley that Lashley thought he could do it without MVP and then had Omos brutalize Lashley.
You can see clips from the segment below:
How about a #WWERaw after #WrestleMania rematch?! pic.twitter.com/qY4FMYgGa1
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!?!?!?@The305MVP just turned on @fightbobby on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/yJVUirrXZ3
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
💔💔💔@The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/irsKwic6Zp
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
But WHYYYYYYYY?@The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/x9Y2p7qxjK
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
BETRAYAL.#WWERaw@TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/64m5njOHJ9
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022
