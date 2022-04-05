MVP Turns on Bobby Lashley, Aligns With Omos On Raw

Bobby Lashley has lost his ally in MVP, who turned on him and teamed up with Omos on this week’s WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Lashley came down with MVP to talk about his win. Omos came out to the ring and demanded a rematch, after which MVP attacked Lashley from behind. He then began screaming at Lashley that Lashley thought he could do it without MVP and then had Omos brutalize Lashley.

You can see clips from the segment below: