MVP Gives Update On In-Ring Future, Says He Plans To Wrestle ‘Periodically’

MVP made his return to the ring on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago and he has provided an update on his in-ring future. MVP joined his Hurt Syndicate allies in the ring in a six-man tag team match against Mark Briscoe and Private Party on the January 15th episode of Dynamite. He posted to his Blueksy account on Monday to tease what’s next, writing:

“I plan to wrestle periodically. Just to remind these pissants that I’m STILL a legit threat in the ring. I’m the spokesman for The Hurt Syndicate. And sometimes I speak with my fists.”

No word as of now on when he may next take to the ring.