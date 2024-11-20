MVP Says The ‘Old Man’ Wanted To Turn Hurt Business Into Nation of Domination 2.0

MVP recently talked about the Hurt Business’ run in WWE, noting that the “old man” wanted to make then a new Nation of Domination. The group is now in AEW as the Hurt Syndicate, and MVP posted to Twitter on Tuesday night to talk about how at one point during the Performance Center era of WWE amid the pandemic, there was a push to turn the group into “NOD 2.0.”

MVP only refers to the person as “the old man,” but it can be presumed that he’s speaking of Vince McMahon. He notes that Mark Henry and Ron Simmons were brought in to facilitate that but that the group fought him on it.

MVP wrote:

“There was a moment during the “PC Era” when the old man wanted to turn “The Hurt Business” into NOD 2.0. He even brought in Mark & Ron. We fought him on it. Our group was NEVER about RACE. It’s always been about our organic friendship and desire to make money doing what we love!”

When asked by a user about why Triple H never brought the group back, MVP said that he “always avoided the conversation.”

