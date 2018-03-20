MVP vs. Jacob Fatu Added to April 12th MLW Event

– MLW sent out the following today regarding their April 12th MLW: The World Championship Finals card in Orlando…

MVP TO RUMBLE WITH JACOB FATU ON APRIL 12TH; SANTANA VS. PRISCILLA KELLY MATCH DELAYED

ORLANDO – MVP vs. Jacob Fatu (represented by Stokely Hathaway of Black Friday Management) is signed for the much anticipated April 12th MLW: The World Championship Finals card in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub.

After making a literal splash during the MVP vs. Low Ki unsanctioned match, Jacob Fatu has been the talk of MLW. Especially MVP who has demanded a shot at this mysterious newcomer from the Black Friday Management fight camp.

Will this mysterious super Samoan athlete dominate in his debut or will he be vanquished by MVP’s brand of Ghetto Strong Style? Find out live in Orlando at Gilt Nightclub on Thursday night April 12th at MLW’s next TV taping!

You can purchase tickets now at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.

The elusive Priscilla Kelly sent in a video overnight with a note informing Major League Wrestling that she will not compete on the April 12th show against Santana Garrett; claiming Santana will have to wait just a little longer.

League officials can confirm Priscilla will finally fight Santana Garrett on MLW’s May card. More details soon.

Matches signed for April 12th thus far include:

* MLW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS: MATT RIDDLE VS. SHANE “SWERVE” STRICKLAND

* MATT SYDAL VS. LOW KI

* MVP VS. JACOB FATU (represented by Black Friday Management’s Stokely Hathaway)

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available at MLWTickets.com.

MLW: The World Championship Finals is an all ages event.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.