MVP Wanted To Pay WWE Fines A Year In Advance For Weed Drug Tests

In an interview with Marking Out (via Fightful), MVP said that he once offered to pay WWE fines a year in advance for potential violations for marijuana drug tests. WWE tested for weed as part of its wellness policy, and superstars who were caught were forced to pay fines.

MVP said: “When the wellness policy started at WWE, initially, they only tested for steroids and hard drugs; they didn’t test for cannabis. Then, as I recall, all the pillheads started complaining, ‘These other guys get to smoke weed.’ They added cannabis, but it wasn’t a suspension; it was just a $1000 Fine. At that point, I was on the rocket ship, I was making ridiculous money, especially for me at that time. I said, ‘If they test us once a month and the fine is $ 1,000, that’s $ 12,000 a year.’ I went to John Laurinaitis and said, ‘Can I just give you a $12,000 check for the year? I’m gonna smoke.’ Eventually, they bumped the fine up to $2500. It was me and three other guys, I won’t bring their names up, but we would check to see who is in first place. Finally, after a couple of $2,500 fines, plus the numerous $1,000 fines….I could have bought a new car for these fines for weed. I finally stopped smoking for a while.“