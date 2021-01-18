MVP Wants Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At Wrestlemania

The WWE on FOX account recently asked fans about their choices for dream matches at Wrestlemania, with MVP stating he wants Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. Lashley has been saying he wants a match with Lesnar for years, including as recently as last week.

He wrote: “The CHO (Chief Hurt Officer) of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley with MVP…VS…Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.”