wrestling / News
MVP Wants Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At Wrestlemania
January 18, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE on FOX account recently asked fans about their choices for dream matches at Wrestlemania, with MVP stating he wants Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. Lashley has been saying he wants a match with Lesnar for years, including as recently as last week.
He wrote: “The CHO (Chief Hurt Officer) of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley with MVP…VS…Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.”
The CHO (Chief Hurt Officer) of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley with MVP…
VS…
Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman https://t.co/0I4xez4cgf
— MVP (@The305MVP) January 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sareee Gives Update on WWE Status, When She’s Coming to America
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon Rivalry, Vince As WWE’s Top Heel, Austin Winning Royal Rumble In 2001
- Serena Deeb On Working With CM Punk In WWE, Decision To Get Plastic Surgery, Her Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’