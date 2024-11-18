MVP Recalls When Hurt Syndicate Became Real Friends

The Hurt Syndicate are united again in AEW, and MVP recently recalled the beginning of when they began to bond as friends. MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin appeared on AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette and during the conversation, the manager talked about the time when the three of them first began to become friends with each other. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

MVP on how they first became friends: “We were in the Staples Center, and there was a ball of tape and a trash can in the corner,” MVP said. “And I’m sitting there new. I didn’t really — I knew them, but I didn’t know them yet. And they were betting $20 who could make the ball of the tape in the trash…I was just watching. I was new, I’m kind of digging the scene from afar. And Bobby didn’t want to pay. I remember that… But that was the first time that I remember being with them at the same time and us kind of laughing and joking. And then through the years, Bobby and I would drive together for a little bit, and we got to be familiar.”

Benjamin on their bond as a trio: “We’re actually brothers. Like, we’ve got…this is almost two decades of friendship, and…at one point, we each were competitors against each other. So I think, over the years, we’ve just formed a strong bond to now, it’s more of a brotherhood that a friendship.”