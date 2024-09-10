– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar MVP discussed managing Omos in WWE and took WWE to task for basically phasing him out on TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

MVP on Vince McMahon splitting up MVP and Bobby Lashley: “When Vince called me and Bobby in the office, he said, ‘Hey guys, I want to split you guys up. Bobby, I want you to be a standalone star now. MVP, I want to put you with Omos. I want you to do for Omos what you did for Bobby.’ Those were Vince’s words. ‘Okay.’ I’m not happy about this, but I look forward to the task. Omos has such a huge heart. Literally and figuratively. He really wants to learn, wants to get better. He was an open book. Coachable. We weren’t on TV a lot, but we were on all the live events. I got to watch him week in and week out improve and get better.”

On how WWE is using Omos: “I talked to Triple H about how he was being used, and Triple H was adamant that he didn’t want him to be another Big Show. He didn’t want him on TV every week. He wanted him to be an attraction and wanted to break him out periodically. I don’t know what his status is now. I don’t know what they plan on doing with him, but if you can’t take a legitimate 7-foot 3-inch, 385 pounds….if you can’t make money with a 7-foot 3-inch, 385-pound former basketball player that can move. You don’t see him move a lot because they don’t want him to. When he wants to move, you’d be surprised how well that big man can move. If you can’t make money with that then you’re just an idiot.”

Omos has not appeared on WWE since April, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown.