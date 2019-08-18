WWE News: MVP Backstage at WWE Houston Show, Angel Garza To Debut on 205 Live

– WWE released this video of MVP backstage at the WWE Supershow in Houston, TX on Saturday night: “Former #UnitedStatesChampion @The305MVPstopped by #WWEHouston to catch up with some old friends. He thinks the @WWEUniverse has something really special to watch, especially with @TrueKofi!”

In the video, MVP talks about how he is at the show to catch up with old friends including Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, and Shelton Benjamin. He added that WWE is in good hands with the next generation.

– Angel Garza is set to make his 205 Live debut this week.