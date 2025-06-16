MWT Cole Radrick Benefit Show Results 6.14.25: MWT Title Match, More

MWT Wrestling’s Cole Radrick Benefit Show took place on Saturday night in Spencer, Indiana and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Kavron Kanyon def. Jake Bravado

* Alex Kane def. Josh Crane

* Dylan Cole def. Drake Pharaoh and Brayden Lee

* Dylan Derringer def. Jackie Thad

* Salty Spatoon Scramble: Dalton Davis def. Gaston LaRue, Tyler Lydol, Eric Dillinger, Edryss Wolf, Valen Lester, Dynamite Danny G, Sage Philips, Kai Fayden, Drew Dillinger, Jake Bravado, Hillbilly Jedd, Drake Pharaoh, Jordan Dye, Gwen Neodona and Dylan Cole

* MWT Championship Match: Ron Bass Jr. def. Chase Holliday