wrestling / News
MxM Collection Challenge House of Black For Next Week’s AEW Collision
August 31, 2024 | Posted by
There will be a ‘Friday Night Fashion Fight’ on next week’s episode of AEW Collision, as MxM Collection have challenged the House of Black. In a backstage segment on tonight’s episode, the models challenged Buddy Matthews and Brody King backstage. In Buddy’s words, it’s “your funeral.”
So far this is the only match set for next week, which airs on Friday due to All Out.
The MxM Collection issue a FRIDAY NIGHT FASHION FIGHT challenge!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @Brodyxking | @GREATBLACKOTAKU | @suavemansoor pic.twitter.com/4T8jK4pJmV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2024