wrestling / News

MxM Collection Challenge House of Black For Next Week’s AEW Collision

August 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision 9-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

There will be a ‘Friday Night Fashion Fight’ on next week’s episode of AEW Collision, as MxM Collection have challenged the House of Black. In a backstage segment on tonight’s episode, the models challenged Buddy Matthews and Brody King backstage. In Buddy’s words, it’s “your funeral.”

So far this is the only match set for next week, which airs on Friday due to All Out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading