MxM Collection Say They’ll Have Someone In Their Corner At AEW WrestleDream

MxM Collection say they’ll have a surprise in their corner when they face The Acclaimed at AEW WrestleDream. Mason Madden and Mansoor attacked The Acclaimed on this week’s Rampage and challenged them to a match at tomorrow’s show, saying they would beat the team and take their spot against The Young Bucks in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match on the card.

Mansoor went on to say that they would have a a third man in their corner and would end scissoring forever.

A true crime of fashion by @GREATBLACKOTAKU as he and @suavemansoor attack the Acclaimed on #AEWRampage NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/F5st1VyjzU — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 12, 2024