MxM Collection Say They Need To Call Out Young Bucks, Critique Their Fashion Sense

The MxM Collection say that they have to call out the Young Bucks over their fashion sense. Mason Madden and Mansoor appeared on AEW Unrestricted and during the conversation, Mansoor critiqued the AEW EVP’s style of dress and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Mansoor on calling out the Bucks: “That is a great question. I mean, obviously, we’ve got to call out the Young Bucks. The way they are dressed is just tragic, what are we looking at? The vests, the sleeveless vests, naked underneath? I’m sorry, I know they’re our EVPs, but Matthew, Nicolas, we’re gonna have to fine you for fashion, full pause. That being said, other than that, I think they are one of, if not the best tag team of all time. The legacy they have left, even just in the founding of AEW beyond their wrestling careers is truly incredible. They’re a team, if we can kind of open the curtain a little bit, we’ve gone to multiple times after our matches and asked what we can be doing better because they’re another tag team that married funny goofiness with serious, intense, high-paced action. When people say the Bucks are just spots, it’s absolutely not true.”

Madden on their experience in AEW & ROH: “We’re really just having a blast every week with somebody new. Obviously the biggest thing, we haven’t actually had the match yet, but The Acclaimed was something that everyone was clamoring for almost immediately. It’s really cool to see.”