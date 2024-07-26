wrestling / News
MxM Collection Win ROH Debut On Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour
July 26, 2024 | Posted by
The MxM Collection have arrived in ROH, winning their debut match at Death Before Dishonor. Mason Madden & Mansoor made their in-ring debuts on the pre-show, defeating Spanish Announce Project. The two hit the Centerfold on Serpentico to pick up the win.
The match is the WWE alumni’s first in ROH since debuting in a vignette earlier this month. You can see our live Death Before Dishonor coverage here.
FULL ENTRANCE: The MxM Collection @GREATBLACKOTAKU & @suavemansoor have arrived to Ring of Honor at Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour!
Watch #ROHDBD Zero Hour NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/jaO0COWexJ pic.twitter.com/fdK9BPTuHG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 26, 2024
— Rasslin' (@RasslinClips) July 26, 2024