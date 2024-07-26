wrestling / News

MxM Collection Win ROH Debut On Death Before Dishonor: Zero Hour

July 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MxM Collection ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

The MxM Collection have arrived in ROH, winning their debut match at Death Before Dishonor. Mason Madden & Mansoor made their in-ring debuts on the pre-show, defeating Spanish Announce Project. The two hit the Centerfold on Serpentico to pick up the win.

The match is the WWE alumni’s first in ROH since debuting in a vignette earlier this month. You can see our live Death Before Dishonor coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MxM Collection, ROH Death Before Dishonor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading