MxM Collection vs. Top Flight Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

August 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MxM Collection AEW Rampage 8-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

The MxM Collection will be in action against Top Flight on this coming weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on last night’s show that the two teams will face off on Saturday’s episode following a segment between the two.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT.

