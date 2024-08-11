wrestling / News
MxM Collection vs. Top Flight Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
August 11, 2024 | Posted by
The MxM Collection will be in action against Top Flight on this coming weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. It was announced on last night’s show that the two teams will face off on Saturday’s episode following a segment between the two.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT.
Top Flight is done with MXM Collection's antics, and ready to TAKE OFF on their RUNWAY!
The CHALLENGE is ON!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@lucha_angel1 | @DariusMartin612 | @ActionAndretti | @Miss_LeilaGrey | @IamLioRush | @suavemansoor | @GREATBLACKOTAKU | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/TAAG1fNokS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024