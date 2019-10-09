wrestling
WWE News: My List Feature Returning To WWE Network, Finn Balor’s WWE.com Profile Moved To NXT, Edge Appears On Vickie Guerrero’s Podcast
– WWE Network News reports that that a new version of the watch list feature “My List” has appeared on the WWE Network for Amazon Fire Stick devices. This allows users to save content to watch later. This likely means that the feature will come to other devices soon.
The app notes state that when a user updates, old content from the previous platform in the Watch list should arry over. When adding items to the list, it will ask if you want the single event or all the events in a series.
– Finn Balor’s WWE.com profile has been moved to the NXT roster.
– Edge is the first guest of Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast.
EXCUSE ME!!!!Please subscribe. I am having a great time interviewing celebrities, politicians, wrestling legends, and community service leaders! This week releases first episode with @EdgeRatedR! Every Thursday episodes will be dropping. https://t.co/iZRVXakHIL
