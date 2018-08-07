wrestling / News
WWE News: MYC Qualifier Set For Tomorrow’s NXT TV, Nia Jax Appearing on The Edge & Christian Show, WWE Looks at Titus O’Neil’s Community Work
– Vanessa Borne takes on Taynara Conti for the final spot in the 2018 Mae Young Classic on tomorrow’s NXT TV. The match was taped at the most recent tapings, and the winner joins Rachel Evers, Allysin Kay (Sienna), MJ Jenkins, Xia Li, Zatara, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Vanessa Kraven, Aerial Monroe, Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne), Priscilla Kelly, Xia Brookside, Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban, and Reina Gonzalez in the tournament.
– Here is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Titus O’Neil teamed with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Hospitals for a big 2018 Back to School Bash in Tampa…
– It was revealed on the new Table For 3 that Nia Jax will make an appearance on the second season of The Edge & Christian Show
