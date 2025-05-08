Myles Borne Comments On Getting NXT Title Shot At Battleground

Myles Borne is headed to an NXT Championship match at Battleground later this month, and he’s excited to be an inspiration for kids who are different. Borne won a battle royal on this week’s NXT to earn a title shot at Oba Femi.

Borne, who is partially deaf, posted to Twitter on Wednesday to comment on his opportunity, writing:

“May 25th, I’m going to put it all on the line. This is for all the kids who are different. For those who face challenges or have a disability that they think limits them. Nothing limits us. If I can do it, you can too. Let’s ride”