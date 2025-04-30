Myles Borne Reveals What the Voices In His Head Sound Like

Myles Borne has long been compared to Randy Orton, something he referenced in a Q&A with Wren Sinclair when he was asked about the voices in his head. Borne’s look has drawn Orton comparisons and Sinclair talked with her No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate in her latest Wrensday Q and A, where she asked whether he has any Orton-like voices in his head.

Borne said (per Fightful), “I don’t hear any voices. Everything on the outside is pretty quiet. A lot going on in here.”

When asked to clarify whether the voices are in his head, he said, “I mean, sure.” Sinclair then asked what they sound like, and he said, “Like mumble.”

There you have it, folks.