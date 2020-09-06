Myron Reed Says He Has a Lot to Prove in MLW, Talks Being Part of Injustice

Myron Reed discussed MLW’s return and more in a new interview with the Playard Wrestling Post. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether his goal was to be a tag team wrestler in OVW: “Actually, I started in a small town called Central City (In Kentucky) then I eventually went to OVW maybe after 2/3 months of training. But, yes I was a tag wrestler at first and I always lived in the moment so I wasn’t worried about being a long time singles wrestler until it started to approach that time.”

On his time as a backyard wrestler: “Backyarding was dope, I pretty much trained myself back then and most of my buddies (even though I had no business teaching them anything). I literally did it all back then, I made the stories, edited the videos and ran the Youtube channel.”

On being part of Injustice: “It is more security all around the board. You got your boyz riding behind you no matter what. You also have to be on top of your game being champion b/c that can very easily be taken away.”

On his song “Meltzer” off his album Get Bangers 4Ever: “Meltzer is a famous wrestling blogger. I did it for clout for the sake of catchiness. It went with what I was going for and I wanted to tell my wrestling story.”

On MLW’s return in November: “I got so much to prove. I see the list and the mentions and when they ain’t talking about the kid it means it is time to reinvent myself and go even harder than before. I got another chip on my shoulder the last time I felt like this I won the MLW Middleweight title so stay tuned bro.”