Myron Reed and Reka Tehaka Set for Action at Battleslam: Fight for ATL
– Myron Reed and Reka Tehaka are the latest names set for action at the upcoming Battleslam: Fight for ATL event. The card will be held on June 12 at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out the announcement tweets below.
Reed and Tehaha join Dante Martin and Tasha Steelz as confirmed talents for the show.
Myron Reed is Blazin'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM • FIGHT FOR ATL
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
6.12.2022 • ATLANTA, GA
🎟https://t.co/Y407vlrxxv pic.twitter.com/RLxQUCdKwt
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) May 14, 2022
Reka Tehaka is Blazin'‼️in action at #BATTLESLAM • FIGHT FOR ATL
Pro Wrestling & Hip-Hop Showcase
6.12.2022 • ATLANTA, GA
🎟https://t.co/Y407vlrxxv pic.twitter.com/PWDRIMUGqg
— BATTLE SLAM (@BattleSlam_) May 15, 2022
