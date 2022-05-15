wrestling / News

Myron Reed and Reka Tehaka Set for Action at Battleslam: Fight for ATL

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Battleslam Fight for Atlanta Myron Reed Image Credit: Battleslam

– Myron Reed and Reka Tehaka are the latest names set for action at the upcoming Battleslam: Fight for ATL event. The card will be held on June 12 at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out the announcement tweets below.

Reed and Tehaha join Dante Martin and Tasha Steelz as confirmed talents for the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Myron Reed, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading